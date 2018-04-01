Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00134551 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000549 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Profile

Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Digital Bullion Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Bullion Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

