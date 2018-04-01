Comparing Digital Realty Trust (DLR) & Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Properties and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 8 6 0 2.43 Digital Realty Trust 0 5 11 0 2.69

Boston Properties presently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $122.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 17.67% 5.86% 2.39% Digital Realty Trust 10.10% 4.03% 1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Digital Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.60 billion 7.31 $462.43 million N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust $2.46 billion 8.81 $248.25 million $6.14 17.16

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Digital Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its properties consisted of 164 Office properties (including six properties under construction/redevelopment); one hotel; five retail properties, and four residential properties (including two under construction). Its tenant base includes sectors, such as media technology, legal services, government/public administration and retail.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

