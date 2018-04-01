Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Discoverie Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.36) price objective for the company.

LON:DSCV remained flat at $GBX 415 ($5.73) during trading hours on Friday. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 401 ($5.54).

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 8,000 shares of Discoverie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($42,000.55). Also, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 378,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 367 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £1,387,832.52 ($1,917,425.42).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group PLC, formerly ACAL PLC, designs, manufactures and supplies components for electronic applications. The Company operates through two divisions: Custom Supply and Design & Manufacturing. The Custom Supply division provides technically demanding customized electronic, photonic and medical products to the industrial, medical and healthcare markets, both from a range of international suppliers and from the Company’s Design & Manufacturing division.

