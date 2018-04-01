DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DMarket has a market cap of $19.76 million and $10.15 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00007299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

