Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $311.90 million and $3.09 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bit-Z and alcurEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01699230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015787 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,836,821,012 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bit-Z, NIX-E, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, Bitcoin Indonesia, Koineks, Coingi, YoBit, Bits Blockchain, Poloniex, BitGrail, Bleutrade, Livecoin, BitFlip, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Tidex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exrates, Kraken, alcurEX, Coinhouse, Bittylicious, Coinsquare, C-CEX, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Exmo, DC-Ex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BCEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

