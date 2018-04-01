Dollar General (DG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dollar General earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9728196787343 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,404.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

