Dollarcoin Achieves Market Cap of $155,623.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $155,623.00 and $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dollarcoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,635.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.24 or 0.09749060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.01996060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00149211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016608 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002919 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

