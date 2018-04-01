Dollarcoin (DLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $136,818.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.31 or 0.09508110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00154070 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01933070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015837 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.