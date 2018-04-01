Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (DM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Dominion Cove Point LNG alerts:

DM remained flat at $$15.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 778,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1,533.94, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 16.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,300,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,607,000 after buying an additional 875,159 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 67.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 745,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $12,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/dominion-cove-point-lng-co-llc-dm-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.