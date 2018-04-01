Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Cove Point LNG earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0763525803007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Wednesday. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.94, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

