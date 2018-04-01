DopeCoin Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $11,723.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.01699240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004688 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015641 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021051 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

