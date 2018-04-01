Dotcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,400.00 (CRYPTO:DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Dotcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $44,400.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Dotcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01673610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Dotcoin Coin Profile

Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 557,053,250 coins and its circulating supply is 292,053,250 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

