Dover (DOV) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Dover (NYSE:DOV) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4539834152991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $98.22. 1,577,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,669. The company has a market cap of $15,167.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dover will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

