Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $32,089.00 and $0.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00707426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00159795 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029473 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,466,807 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreamcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.