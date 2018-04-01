Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $284,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dril-Quip by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 243,127 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen set a $45.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,708.49, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 0.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

