DROXNE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00 (CRYPTO:DRXNE)

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. DROXNE has a market capitalization of $273,057.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DROXNE coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DROXNE has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DROXNE alerts:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DROXNE

DROXNE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 90,427,644 coins and its circulating supply is 69,860,423 coins. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming. The official website for DROXNE is droxne.net.

Buying and Selling DROXNE

DROXNE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy DROXNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DROXNE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DROXNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DROXNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DROXNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.