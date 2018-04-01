DSP Group (DSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on DSP Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DSP Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in DSP Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

