DTE Energy (DTE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4712826082495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 592,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $18,727.79, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $135,400.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DTE Energy (DTE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/dte-energy-dte-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-13.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.