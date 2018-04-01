Duke Energy (DUK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1414926111473 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

DUK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. 3,962,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,456. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54,236.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

