Duluth (DLTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Duluth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Duluth and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $547.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.02. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $350,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $7,589,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 219,671 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 150,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

