Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $82,026.91, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.05.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

