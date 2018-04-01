Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $99,448.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00020224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,938,386 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,065 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

