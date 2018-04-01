Dynamic Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00021297 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $86,308.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00718213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030858 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,937,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,848,937 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

