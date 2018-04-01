Hannover Re (HNR1) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a €107.70 ($132.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.89 ($135.67).

HNR1 remained flat at $€110.90 ($136.91) during trading on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($143.67).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

