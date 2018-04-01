DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Grammer (GMM)

Grammer (ETR:GMM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

GMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($64.20) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of ETR:GMM opened at €50.95 ($62.90) on Friday. Grammer has a 1 year low of €40.60 ($50.12) and a 1 year high of €61.95 ($76.48).

About Grammer

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. Its Seating Systems division operates as a tier 1 and aftermarket supplier of seat units and seating systems. This division offers driver and passenger seats for agriculture and construction vehicles, forklifts, trucks, buses, and trains, as well as to railway transport OEMs, rail operators, and bus manufacturers.

