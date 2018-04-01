E-coin (ECN) Price Down 14.6% This Week

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One E-coin coin can currently be bought for $20.14 or 0.00290433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, E-coin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. E-coin has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $122.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00204512 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00110710 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052207 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00112032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00191961 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065176 BTC.

E-coin Coin Profile

E-coin is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2017. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com.

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase E-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

