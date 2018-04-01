Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Receives $86.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. ValuEngine raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties (EGP) traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 452,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,912.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $95.03.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 30.34%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 105.35%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,693,000 after buying an additional 154,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,715,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,934,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 564,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

