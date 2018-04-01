Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5822037165892 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 131,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,318. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate news, insider Craig P. Russ acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

