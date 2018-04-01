Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 44.6767703016405 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,375. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

