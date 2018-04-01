eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $22,122.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.01678660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021625 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

