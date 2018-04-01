Edison International (EIX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.17

News stories about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edison International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2436286604403 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

EIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 2,719,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,594. The company has a market capitalization of $20,741.13, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

