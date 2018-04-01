EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0682 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.68 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

