Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $25.70 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Elastos has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11.97 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $25.70 or 0.00370814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.