Electra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,159.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Electra has a market cap of $11.32 million and $45,159.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 24,893,066,501 coins and its circulating supply is 24,025,909,948 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to purchase Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

