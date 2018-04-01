Electrify.Asia 1-Day Volume Hits $923,245.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $15.14 million and $923,245.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00688123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00161919 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031116 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,847,052 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

