Electrocomponents (ECM) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to an add rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 650 ($8.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 590 ($8.15) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 575 ($7.94) to GBX 590 ($8.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 622.40 ($8.60).

ECM stock opened at GBX 600.20 ($8.29) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.46) and a one year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.85).

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.65), for a total value of £758,486.64 ($1,047,922.96).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

