Elite Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Elite has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $1,020.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elite has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030801 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011693 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00073981 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020552 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00426767 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,954,163,623 coins and its circulating supply is 26,151,810,508 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.