Elixir Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,555.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Elixir has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $10,555.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,431,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.