Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $487,000 in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 281,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,005,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Sealed Air stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,161.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 74.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

