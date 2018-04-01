Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $538,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,607,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 625,766 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,109,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 816,225 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 824,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,741.04, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

In related news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $6,070,740.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares in the company, valued at $27,166,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

