Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold (RGLD)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $18,763,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5,094.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 92,661 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $3,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,878,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,750. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $85.87 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,620.62, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

