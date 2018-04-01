Elkfork Partners LLC Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Elkfork Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $47.67 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $190,785.72, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Santander upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

