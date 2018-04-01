Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 18,058 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Domtar worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Domtar by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domtar by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $2,667.13, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 63.85%.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Domtar news, SVP Patrick Loulou sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $684,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,420.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,062,252.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,932.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $5,630,151. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

