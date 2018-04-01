Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,919.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,111.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,464.52, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

