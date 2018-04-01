Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,011.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $24.50 price target on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-553000-position-in-brown-brown-inc-bro.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.