Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,686.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 6,432,598 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellaism and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.