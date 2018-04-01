Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($22.72) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.10 ($16.17) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €15.14 ($18.69) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/elringklinger-zil2-given-a-17-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts.html.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.