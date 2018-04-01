Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $11,808.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01699230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015787 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 4,005,012 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

