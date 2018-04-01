Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 616.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 588,613 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Embraer worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Embraer by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,728,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,940,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,089,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 92.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 538,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,115,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 531,605 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Embraer to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Embraer stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,774.64, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Embraer SA has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

About Embraer

Embraer SA (Embraer) is a manufacturer of jets of 70 to 130 seats. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market, and Other Related Businesses segment, which provides fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for its production of helicopters.

