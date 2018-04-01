Emerald Expositions (EEX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Emerald Expositions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emerald Expositions pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald Expositions is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emerald Expositions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Emerald Expositions Competitors 695 3521 6899 266 2.59

Emerald Expositions presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Emerald Expositions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions 24.01% 10.10% 4.26% Emerald Expositions Competitors -53.40% -73.65% -11.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald Expositions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions $341.70 million $81.80 million 17.55 Emerald Expositions Competitors $2.38 billion $317.69 million 15.66

Emerald Expositions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions. Emerald Expositions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Emerald Expositions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerald Expositions beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Emerald Expositions Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

